Wheat Giving Back Gains

After rallying out of the weekend to close off the highs, Tuesday’s wheat is continuing to soften on double digit losses so far. Most ag futures rallied out of the weekend, only to give the Middle East risk premium back during the day trade. Chicago wheat futures were also off their highs by 8 ¾ cents for the close but held on to 4 ½ to 6 ½ cent gains. KC Wheat was the strongest on Monday, having gained over 1.7% across the front months. MGE futures settled the first trade day of the week with 9 to 10 cent gains.

The weekly Export Inspections report and the Crop Progress update were delayed until today because of the Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ Day government holiday.

Traders expect USDA to increase projected US wheat ending stocks by 34 mbu on Thursday’s report day. The full range of estimates is from 582 mbu (-33) to 693 mbu (+78). Wheat production was increased in the September 29 Small Grains report.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.03 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.91 5/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.86, up 12 1/4 cents, currently down 10 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.24 5/8, up 12 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.31, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

