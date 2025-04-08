Stocks

Wheat Gets Pop Higher on Tuesday

April 08, 2025 — 11:56 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex posted Tuesday gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures saw gains of 3 to 4 cents on the session. Kansas City HRW contracts were 2 to 3 cents higher across the nearbys on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat posted gains of 6 to 7 cents in the front months.

US wheat ending stocks estimates will be updated on Thursday, as the trade is looking for 825 mbu. That would be up 6 mbu from last month if realized. 

EU soft wheat export have totaled 16.36 MMT from the July 1 marketing year tart to April 5. That lags the 24.96 MMT from the same point last year. 

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.40, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.54, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.61 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.75, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.01, up 7 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.14 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

