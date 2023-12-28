News & Insights

Wheat Gains Return for Thursday

Wheat is starting Thursday with 4 to 6 cent gains across the domestic futures after starting the week strong and a turnaround on Wednesday. The wheat market closed Wednesday with 1% to 2% losses in the domestic classes. SRW futures were down by 12 ½ to 13 ¾ cents on at the close. KC HRW futures closed 7 ¾ to 11 cents lower on Wednesday. Front month spring wheat futures finished the day down by 7 ¼ to 7 ½ cents. 

Coceral estimates the 2024 European (+UK) grain production at 139.4 MMT. That is a 100k MT increase from this season. Russia’s Ag Ministry reported the 2024 grain crop was 142.6 MMT, a 9.5% decrease from last season’s all-time record. Of that, Russia’s wheat crop totaled 92.77 MMT. 

Egypt’s GASC is again tendering for wheat to be delivered in early March. Results are expected later today. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.23, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.33 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 6 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.35, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.21 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

