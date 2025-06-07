Wheat Gains Extending to Friday’s Midday

The wheat complex is posting gains across the three markets on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the green at Friday’s midday. Kansas City HRW contracts are popping 4 to 5 cents higher at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are up 4 to 6 cents at midday.
Rains in much of southern KS, OK, and TX in the next week may put a slowdown in much early harvest activity.
USDA’s Export Sales report shows the US forward book of 2025/26 wheat sales at 5.366 MMT, the highest for this week since 2021. That is already 24.5% of the USDA forecast for new crop exports.
Crop estimates from the FranceAgriMer showed the soft wheat crop in France at 69% good/excellent, down from the 70% in the week prior. The durum crop was down 2% to 73%.
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.53 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.66 3/4, up 7 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.47 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.59 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.31 1/4, up 6 cents,
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.40 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,
