Wheat Gaining into Weekend

The midday wheat board shows gains across the U.S. futures. Chicago prices are up by 4 ¾ to 6 cents, moving May to a 25 cent gain for the week’s move. KC wheat is trading a nickel higher so far with May up 21 cents Fri/Fri. Spring wheat futures in Minneapolis are 4 ½ to 5 ½ cents higher so far.

Oats Futures Prices are also 2 to 3 cents in the black so far. The May contract is still down 9 cents for the week’s move.

USDA’s FAS reported old crop bookings were a net reduction of 109k MT, including a known cancellation from China, during the week that ended 3/14. Old crop sales still on the books for China total 29 million bushels. New crop bookings were 286k MT and brought the forward book to 803k MT, or 20% ahead of forward sales at the same time last year. Old crop commitments remain 3% ahead of last year’s pace with 18.4 MMT on the books.

Japan booked 221k MT of wheat via a regular MOA tender, with 113k MT to be U.S. origin.

SovEcon raised their outlook for 24/25 wheat output by 400k MT to 94 MMT citing an easy winter with below average winterkill.

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.62 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.82 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.76 1/2, up 1 cent,

May 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.56, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

