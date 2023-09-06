Wheat Gaining into Wednesday

Morning wheat futures are working near their highs on 1 ¼ to 7 cent gains across the domestic classes. The wheat market was mostly higher on Tuesday. Chicago prices ended with ½ to 5 cent gains. KC wheat closed fractionally mixed to 1 ¾ cents higher. Spring wheat futures ended the day with a penny to 3 ¾ cent gains.

There were 161 delivery notices overnight against September CBT wheat, mostly put out by Marex and StoneX customers.

The Weekly Crop Progress report from USDA had 1% of the national 24/25 winter wheat crop planted – via 9% in WA, and 8% in SD. That compares to 3% for the 5-yr average.

Analysts estimate the Canadian wheat stocks were between 3.7 MMT and 4.6 MMT as of July 31. The average trade guess of 4 MMT would be 340k MT looser yr/yr if realized.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data had 299,862 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/31. That was a 90.5k MT decrease for the week and was down from 538k MT during the same week last year.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/2, up 5 cents, currently up 5 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.08 3/4, up 3 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.21 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.51 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.35 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

