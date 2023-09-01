Wheat Gaining Ahead of Labor Day

The wheat market is trading mostly stronger for the Friday before Labor Day. HRS prices are mixed with weakness in the Sep and in the July ’24 contracts. Wheat futures were down by as much as 13 cents across the domestic markets. Spring wheat futures in Minneapolis closed the weakest with double digit losses of as much as 1.8%. SRW futures were 3 to 5 cents lower on 0.7% to 0.8% losses. KC HRW futures closed with losses of 4 ½ to 8 ¼ cents. The September HRW contract was 7 ¼ cents higher on the day as the delivery period starts off.

There were 1,091 contract delivery notices vs. September CBT wheat, with Marex on both sides and Dreyfus stopping 635 for the house account. There were 158 deliveries against KC September, with ADM putting out 100. An SG Americas customer was the largest stopper.

USDA reported 329,141 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. That was down from 405k MT LW and was 34% lower yr/yr. The trade was looking for between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT ahead of the report. By class, SRW and HRS led the sales with 59% and 45% respectively.

The Argentine wheat crop is rated 19% good/ex by the BA Grain Exchange, with 58% fair and the rest poor or very poor.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.73, down 3 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.02, down 5 cents, currently up 8 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.03, down 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.26 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.73, up 3 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.35, down 13 3/4 cents, currently down 13 3/4 cents

