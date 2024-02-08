Wheat Futures Red into Report Day

Wheat is starting out Thursday with 3 to 9 cent pullbacks across the domestic market. SRW futures ended Wednesday back above the $6 mark with 4 to 7 cent gains. KC HRW futures were fractionally mixed to a penny higher at the end of Wednesday. Spring wheat futures were 1 ¼ to 3 cents higher for the close.

Traders are looking for wheat export sales to come in between 275k MT and 550k MT for the week that ended 2/1. New crop wheat sales are estimated to be below 50k MT for the week.

Monthly wheat exports were 54.95 mbu for December according to newly released Census data. That was a 12% increase for the month, and was a 17% increase from Dec ’22. The season’s official wheat shipments were up to 370.3 mbu through Dec.

The Russian Ag Ministry announced the export tax for the week at 3,804 rubles/metric tonne – a nearly 5% increase for the week.

Japan issued a regular weekly tender seeking 136k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia. Results are expected later today.

StatsCan will report Grain Stocks for December 31 this morning. The average trade guess is to see 20.7 MMT of wheat vs 23 MMT last year. The full range of estimates is from 3.5 MMT tighter to 1.1 MMT tighter than Dec ’22.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.02, up 7 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.08, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 8 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.18 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.96 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

