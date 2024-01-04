News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Futures Recovering for Thursday

January 04, 2024 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

After missing out on the turnaround Wednesday bounce, wheat futures are firming up so far on Thursday. Chicago futures are working 3 to 6 ¾ cents higher so far. KC wheat is trading fractionally higher at midday. Spring wheat futures are fractionally mixed, with March and July in the black and May down by a ¼ cent. 

Spring wheat stocks were shown at 16.853 million bushels on Jan 1 according to the MGEX. That is 6.2% below supplies during the same time last year. 

Analysts are looking for the weekly wheat export sales to be between 150k MT and 450k MT for the week that ended 12/28. 

Several states issued updated wheat crop condition ratings at the end of December. They were mixed, with improved conditions seen in KS, OK, TX and SD, while lower ratings were indicated for CO, MT and NE. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.08, up 7 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.19 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.21 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.09 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.