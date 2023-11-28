Wheat Futures Rallying for Turnaround Tuesday

Midday wheats are bouncing after hitting new lows. CBT SRW is working 5 to 8 ½ cents higher. Midday HRW wheat futures are up by 16 to 17 ¾ cents, and are 27 cents off their lows from earlier in the day. MGE futures are currently 10 to 11 cents stronger.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed 91% of the US winter wheat crop now emerged, with the 5-year average pace at 89%. Condition ratings improved 2% to 50% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 ratings up 5 to 338. This will be the last national report for the year, though some states will still publish weekly/monthly updates throughout the winter months.

Inspections of all wheat exports during the week that ended on November 23 totaled 276,585 MT, which was a drop of 24.53% from last week and just 2.78% below the same week last year. Year to date shipments are now at 8.124 MMT, which lags the same time period last year by 23.18%. Soft wheat led the classes, with 48.5% of the total. HRS totaled 30.5% of the shipments, with both SRW and HRW combining for less than 18% of the total.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.40 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.69 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.08 1/4, up 18 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $6.93, up 8 1/2 cents,

