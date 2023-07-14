Wheat Futures Rallying Double Digits

News & Insights

July 14, 2023

Front month wheat prices are currently showing double digit gains for the day. Chicago futures are 12 3/4 to 15 1/2 cents higher at midday. KC is up by 12 to 14 1/2 cents so far. MGE wheat futures are trading 13 to 15 1/2 cents in the black. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 395,713 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 7/6. That was down 2.5% from last week and by 61% from the same week last year. The total 23/24 wheat commitment was at 184.36 mbu as of 7/6. 

The private French firm Strategie Grains estimated EU wheat output at 126.2 MMT, down by 2.5 MMT from their prior figure and 11.8 MMT below USDA’s new July 12 figure.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.53 3/4, up 14 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.73 1/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.94 3/8, up 13 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $8.19 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $7.74 1/8, up 13 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.77, up 15 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

