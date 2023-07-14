Wheat Futures Rallying Double Digits

Front month wheat prices are currently showing double digit gains for the day. Chicago futures are 12 3/4 to 15 1/2 cents higher at midday. KC is up by 12 to 14 1/2 cents so far. MGE wheat futures are trading 13 to 15 1/2 cents in the black.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 395,713 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 7/6. That was down 2.5% from last week and by 61% from the same week last year. The total 23/24 wheat commitment was at 184.36 mbu as of 7/6.

The private French firm Strategie Grains estimated EU wheat output at 126.2 MMT, down by 2.5 MMT from their prior figure and 11.8 MMT below USDA’s new July 12 figure.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.53 3/4, up 14 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.73 1/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.94 3/8, up 13 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $8.19 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.74 1/8, up 13 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.77, up 15 1/4 cents,

