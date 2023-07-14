Wheat Futures Rally Double Digits into the Weekend

The wheat market rallied on Friday to flip to net gains for the week’s move. Futures were up double digits at the close. For SRW the board settled 18 3/4 to 21 3/4 cents higher on gains of as much as 3.4%. Sep SRW was up a net 12 cents for the week, starting next week as the lead month at a 20c premium to the now expired July contract. HRW futures were 2.8% higher with 22 to 23 cent gains. September closed at a 19 3/4 cent premium to the expired July contract. Spring wheat futures were 20 to 22 1/2 cents higher on the day, leaving Sep with a weekly gain of 36 1/2 cents.

Harvest reports from Kansas Wheat show recent rains have now delayed the harvest to ~2 weeks behind schedule. Some recent reports of hail are also limiting otherwise good crops, though overall the state continues to report highly variable yields based on individual crop maturity levels during the early June rains.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 395,713 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 7/6. That was down 2.5% from last week and by 61% from the same week last year. The total 23/24 wheat commitment was at 184.36 mbu as of 7/6.

The private French firm Strategie Grains estimated EU wheat output at 126.2 MMT, down by 2.5 MMT from their prior figure and 11.8 MMT below USDA’s new July 12 figure.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.61 1/2, up 21 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.80 3/4, up 21 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.02 1/4, up 21 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.29, up 23 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.83 3/8, up 22 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.84 1/4, up 22 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.