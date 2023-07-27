Wheat Futures Off Highs on Thursday Strength

Wheat is trading up by 2 to 14 cents higher ahead of the USDA Weekly Export Sales report, though the market was up by +20 cents. The wheat market dropped hard on Wednesday, fading Monday’s sharp gains with 3-5% losses on Wednesday. CBT SRW futures were 27 1/2 to 40 1/4 cents weaker on the day, though Sep was still at a net 22 1/2 cent gain for the week. Preliminary open interest data showed modest net new selling interest on Wednesday, rising 2,330 contracts. KC HRW futures ended the day down by 31 1/2 to 47 1/2 cents. Spring wheats closed 21 1/2 to 36 1/4 cents lower.

The North Dakota Spring Wheat Quality Tour shows higher than expected yields, with estimates averaging 48.1 bpa compared to 48.9 bpa last year.

Pre-report estimates show the trade is looking for US wheat export sales to range 150k MT to 400k MT for the week that ended 7/20.

USDA’s Ag Attachè estimates India wheat production at 108 MMT, up from 104 LY and down from USDA’s official 113.5 MMT outlook. In Canada, the Attaché expects wheat harvest to total 35.8 MMT, compared to the official 35 MMT forecast and 33.8 MMT last year.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.20, down 40 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.42 1/4, down 38 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.54, down 40 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.65 1/4, down 47 1/2 cents, currently up 12 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $8.09, down 50 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.95 3/4, down 36 1/4 cents, currently up 16 1/4 cents

