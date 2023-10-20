News & Insights

Wheat Futures Mostly Stronger at Midday

October 20, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

SRW is trading with midday gains of 2 to 6 cents so far through Friday. KC wheats are trading with midday strength of 4 to 6 cents so far. MGE prices are fractionally to 1 ¼ cents lower as the market outlier. 

StoneX estimated the Brazilian wheat crop at 10.5 MMT, a 5.9% decrease from the prior estimate. 

Recent rainfall in Australia has private analysts raising the wheat output by 3 MMT to 28 MMT. 

USDA reported 632,759 MT of wheat was sold for export through the week that ended 10/12. Estimates were to see between 350k MT and 800k MT. The week’s sale was down from 650k LW but was well above the 183k during the same week last year. China and the Philippines each purchased over 100k MT. USDA had 40% of the week’s sale listed as SRW, white wheat sales were also 34% of the total. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.98, up 4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.24 3/4, up 5 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.16, up 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.83, up 6 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.21 5/8, up 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.41, up 2 cents,

