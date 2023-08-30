Wheat Futures Mixed on Spread Trades

Chicago wheat futures ended the session with 2 ½ to 7 cents. KC wheat futures ended the day mixed with fractional losses to 4 ¾ cent gains. The spring wheat market was down by 5 ¼ to 7 cents at the close.

Traders estimate the weekly Export Sales report will show between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 8/24.

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 240k MT of wheat via tender, split 50/50 French and Romanian.

The StatsCan report has wheat output forecasted at 29.472 MMT. That is down 4.86 MMT from last year compared to the expected 3.4 MMT drop on average going into the report. StatsCan shows 22.1 MMT as spring wheat , 4.259 MMT as durum and 3.112 MMT as winter wheat.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.76 3/4, up 7 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.07, up 6 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.04 3/8, up 3 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.19 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.70, up 16 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.48 3/4, down 7 cents,

