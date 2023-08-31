Wheat Futures Mixed Mostly Weaker at Midday

The wheat futures market is trading firm in Chicago but lower in KC and Minneapolis. The gains for SRW are limited to a penny across the front months. HRW futures are down 3 ¼ to 5 ¼ cents, save for a 7 cent gain in the Sep contract. Spring wheat futures are trading 3 ½ to 8 ½ cents weaker at midday.

USDA reported 329,141 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. That was down from 405k MT LW and was 34% lower yr/yr. The trade was looking for between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT ahead of the report. By class, SRW and HRS led the sales with 59% and 45% respectively.

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 240k MT of wheat in its import tender for mid-October and November shipment, split 50/50 French and Romanian.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.77 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.07, unch,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.01 3/8, down 3 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.26 1/4, up 7 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.74 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.41 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

