Wheat Futures Higher for Thursday

So far the wheat market is trading 2 to 5 cents in the black to start the Thursday day session. The midweek wheat market settled at or near the lows with double digit losses. SRW prices ended 8 ¾ to 12 ¾ cents weaker with a 2% loss for March. KC wheat futures closed down by 13 ½ to 16 ½ cents, including a 2.6% loss in the March contract. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were down by 8 ½ to 10 ¼ cents across the nearby contracts.

Export Sales data is anticipated to show between 200k MT and 600k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 12/14.

Argus Media projects French 2024 soft wheat acreage will drop 11% (530,00 HA) to 4.24 million HA (10.47 million ac) due to poor fall planting weather. That would be their smallest acreage since 2000.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.10, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.21 1/4, down 12 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25, down 16 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.18, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

