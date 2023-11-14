Wheat Futures Fade on Tuesday

The wheat market mostly pulled back on Tuesday, though the Spring wheat futures were 3 cents in the black at the close. CBT futures ended the day 3 to 7 cents in the red. KC HRW futures were down by 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents at the close.

The Crop Progress report had 93% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 11/12. That is up 3% from last week and compares to 93% on average. KS was marked at 97% finished. Emergence was reported at 81%. Conditions converted to a 331 on the Brugler500 Index, from 335 last week.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report had 207,205 MT of wheat shipped for the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 114k MT last week and from 170k MT during the same week last year. White wheat made up 78k MT of the total, followed by 56k MT of HRS. USDA showed the season total at 7.443 MMT, compared to 10 MMT at the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 22.4 MMT of wheat. That is up 15% from last year.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72, down 7 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.97 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.91 3/8, down 6 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.39 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.71 3/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.34 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

