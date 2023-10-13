Wheat Futures Extending Rally into Friday

Wheat is beginning Friday with another 7 cent gains across the domestic classes. Wheat futures closed higher on Thursday, led by double digit gains in SRW. The front month SRW futures settled 10 ¼ to 15 ½ cents higher with March back above the $6 mark. KC futures were 1.1% higher on the day, with gains of as much as 8 cents. Spring wheat futures finished 4 ¼ to 5 ¼ cents higher. USDA lowered the average cash price (all classes) by 20 cents to $7.30/bu in the October WASDE report.

Analysts are looking for the USDA’s Export Sales report to show between 300k MT and 500k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 10/5. Wire sources showed a 470k MT (300k Russian, 120k Romanian, and 50k Bulgarian) Egyptian wheat purchase.

USDA trimmed wheat area but raised the yield by 600k acres and 2.8 bpa respectively. That matched the +78 mbu production figure shown on Sep 29th at 1.812 bbu. Demand adjustments left exports UNCH on net, but shifted 10 mbu from HRW and white to HRS and SRW each, also feed and residual was raised by 30 to 120 for a net 55 mbu looser stock figure of 670 mbu. The trade was looking for 649 mbu on average going in.

Globally, production was cut by 3.9 MMT to 783.4 MMT, most of which (2.1) was from U.S. and (1.5) from Australia. Global wheat carryout tightened by 500k MT to 258.13 MMT as demand was also trimmed in the monthly update. The average trade guess was to see 258.3 MMT.

BAGE estimated the Argentina wheat crop at 16.2 MMT, down 300k from their prior estimate. USDA stuck with 16.5 MMT in the WASDE report.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71 1/2, up 15 1/2 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/2, up 14 1/4 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.89 1/2, up 15 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.75, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.13 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.23 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

