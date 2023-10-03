News & Insights

Wheat Futures Closed with Tuesday Gains

October 03, 2023 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Chicago futures ended the session with ¾ to 3 ¾ cent gains on Tuesday. KC HRW futures closed the day 5 to 6 ½ cent gains. MGE futures closed up by 2 ½ to 6 ¾ cents. 

USDA reported a large private export sale of 220k MT of SRW to China. 

Interfax reported Russian grain exports at 17.7 MMT for the MY through 9/21, which includes 13.5 MMT of wheat. 

NASS reported winter wheat was 40% planted as of 10/1. That was up 14% points for the week and trails the average pace by 3% points. NASS cited emergence at 15%, which was 1% point behind the average pace. 

Weekly Inspections data had 397,594 MT of wheat exports for the week that ended 9/28. That was down 88k MT wk/wk and was 40% below the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.85 1/2, up 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.83 1/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.20 3/8, up 7 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.25 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

