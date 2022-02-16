US Markets

Wheat futures close to unchanged as traders monitor Russia-Ukraine tension

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures steadied on Wednesday, as traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

* Conflict between the two countries could slow shipment of wheat from that key export region.

* The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract edged up 3/4 cent to settle at $7.80-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat recovered from early weakness after finding support at Tuesday's low.

* K.C. March hard red winter wheat was 1/2 cent higher at $8.06 and MGEX March spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $9.54-1/4.

* Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show export sales of wheat were in a range from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10. A week earlier, wheat export sales totaled 133,183 tonnes.

* A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA WHEAT/CBOT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular