Wheat Futures Close Near Lows on Red Monday

Front month wheat futures dropped through the session and settled near their lows for the day. Chicago futures were down 7 to 8 cents on the day, while Sep saw a 38 cent range on the day. KC wheat went home with 7 1/2 to 13 3/4 cent losses. Spring wheats held relatively firm with fractional to 6 cent losses.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 56% of the winter wheat crop was harvested as of 7/16. That was a 10ppt increase for the week, but is still 7% points behind the average pace. In KS, USDA showed 71% was harvested compared to 94% on average. The spring wheat crop was 86% headed as of 7/16, compared to 83% on average. Conditions were scored a 337 on the Brugler500 Index, up by 8 points from last week.

The Black Sea Grain Deal has been halted by Russia, citing the parts regarding Russia were not fulfilled. Sources also indicated “Russia will immediately return to the deal once the conditions affecting Russia are fulfilled.”

The weekly Export Inspections data had 253,409 MT of wheat exports for the week that ended 7/13. That was down from 419k MT last week, but up 60k MT from the same week last year. SRW exports were 57% of the total for the week. USDA had 1.77 MMT for the season’s total, compared to 2.12 MMT during last year.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.53 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.73 3/4, down 7 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.94, down 8 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.15 1/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.70 5/8, down 13 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.78 1/4, down 6 cents,

