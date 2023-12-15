Wheat Futures Backing Off

Front month futures are sitting 2 cents in the red. The Dec wheat futures expired officially at the Thursday close with SRW at $5.94/bu. That is $1.34 ¼ below the Dec ’22 expiration, a 32 ¾ cent discount to the Dec HRW contract, and will leave a 21 ¾ cent gap to March as the new lead month on the daily continuation charts. The other Chicago futures closed 7 ¾ to 10 cents higher for the day. KC HRW futures ended the day with 2 ¾ to 4 ½ cent gains. Minneapolis futures closed up by 3 ¾ to 4 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report had 1.49 MMT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 12/7. That included 1.12 MMT already announced, and ended up in the middle of the expected range. Commitments are now ahead of last year’s pace, from trailing by 4.4% last week to now exceeding by 3% as of 12/07 with 14.53 MMT on the books.

Japan is tendering for 102.5k MT of wheat from the U.S. and Canada.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.15 3/4, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.25 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.36 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.17 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

