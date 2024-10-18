Wheat in Freefall Mode Ahead of the Weekend

The wheat complex is fell to weakness on Friday across all three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures were down 10 ¾ to 17 cents on the day, with December losing 26 ¼ cents on the week. KC HRW contracts were 11 3/4 to 15 1/4 cents lower on the session, with Dec down 23 ¾ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat was 5 ¾ to 12 ¼ cents lower across the board on Friday, with December down 27 ¼ cents on the week.

A delayed Export Sales report showed a 7-week high of 504,112 MT of wheat booked in the week of October 10. That was on the higher side of the 250,000 to 550,000 MT estimates and up 16.27% from last week. Mexico was the lead buyer of 135,000 MT, with the Philippines purchasing 70,000 MT.

CFTC data showed CBT wheat managed money spec funds trimming 3,436 contracts from their net short to 26,013 contracts as of October 15. In KC wheat, they increased their net short by 604 contracts to 6,488 contracts as of Tuesday.

The FranceAgriMer showed the country’s soft wheat crop at 10% planted as of October 14.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.72 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.92 1/2, down 17 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.80 3/4, down 15 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.95 3/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.16 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.38, down 12 cents,

