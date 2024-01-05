Wheat Firming into Friday

Wheat futures are off the overnight highs, but 2 to 5 cents in the black across the domestic classes into Friday’s Export Sales data. Wheat prices firmed up on Thursday with 1 ¼ to 13 ¼ cent gains across the U.S. classes. Chicago wheat futures led the way with double digit rallies of as much as 2.2%, though prices initially worked lower and traded sub-$6 for the first time in a month. KC HRW ended with front month gains of 3 to 4 ½ cents. Spring wheat was 1 ¾ to 2 ¾ cents higher on the day and closed near the session highs.

Spring wheat stocks were shown at 16.853 million bushels on Jan 1 according to the MGEX. That is 6.2% below supplies during the same time last year.

Analysts are looking for the weekly wheat export sales reported by USDA/FAS to be between 150k MT and 450k MT for the week that ended 12/28. That report is scheduled for 7:30 AM CST release.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.13 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.24 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.11 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

