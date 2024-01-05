News & Insights

Wheat Firm through Friday

January 05, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Wheat futures are trading in the black as the grain complex shining star for Friday. Chicago futures are 2 ¾ to 3 cents firmer so far. KC wheat is up by as much as 2 ¾ cents at midday.  Front month spring wheat futures are trading 1 ½ to 2 cents in the black at midday. 

Export Sales data from FAS had wheat sales at 131.6k MT for the week that ended 12/28. That was below the range of expectations and was nearly a MY low as the lowest since the week of 6/15. The season’s commitments remain 2% ahead of last year’s pace with 15.27 MMT on the books. 

BAGE estimates the Argentine wheat crop at 15.1 MMT, a 2.7% increase via realized yields. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.16 1/2, up 3 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.27 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.28, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.12 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

