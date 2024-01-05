Wheat Firm through Friday

Wheat futures are trading in the black as the grain complex shining star for Friday. Chicago futures are 2 ¾ to 3 cents firmer so far. KC wheat is up by as much as 2 ¾ cents at midday. Front month spring wheat futures are trading 1 ½ to 2 cents in the black at midday.

Export Sales data from FAS had wheat sales at 131.6k MT for the week that ended 12/28. That was below the range of expectations and was nearly a MY low as the lowest since the week of 6/15. The season’s commitments remain 2% ahead of last year’s pace with 15.27 MMT on the books.

BAGE estimates the Argentine wheat crop at 15.1 MMT, a 2.7% increase via realized yields.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.16 1/2, up 3 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.27 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.28, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.12 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

