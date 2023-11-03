Wheat Finishing Out the Week with Gains

Midday wheat prices are in the black so far. Chicago is up by 6a nickel to 7 cents and is trading near the high for the day. KC is working with 1 to 2 cent gains through midday. MGE futures are up by 3 to 5 ¾ cents at midday.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimated wheat production for Argentina at 15.4 MMT, an 800k MT cut from their prior estimate – citing damage from frost. Rosario estimates the wheat output at 14.3 MMT.

The Export Sales report showed 275,600 MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was below pre-report estimates as a 5-wk low. Nearly half of the total was spring wheat. Thailand and Taiwan were the week’s top buyers, though with just over 50k MT each.

Data from the European Commission had the EU’s wheat exports at 9.6 MMT for the season through 10/29. That trails last year’s pace by 24%. The BAGE cut its Argentine wheat production estimate 800,000 MT to 15.4 MMT. The most recent USDA number is 16.5 MMT.

The Russian Ag Ministry is in talks to ban durum wheat exports from Dec – May. The Ag Ministry has reduced the wheat export duty to 4,923 rubles/MT – from 5,298 previously. Analyst SovEcon lowered their estimate for 23/24 Russian wheat exports by 400k MT to 48.8 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.72, up 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.90 3/4, up 6 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.42 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.73 3/8, up 1 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.15 3/4, up 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

