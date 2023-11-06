Wheat Finished Monday Higher

The Monday wheat trade ended with futures in the black by 2 to 7 cents. Chicago prices were 3 ¼ to 3 ¾ cents higher. KC closed 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents higher on the day. Spring wheat lead the way with 3 ½ to 7 ¾ cent gains.

Crop Progress data showed that winter wheat planting advanced 6% to 90% finished. The average pace would be 89% finished. Emergence advanced 11% points to 75% emerged nationally. Conditions were 5 points higher on the Brugler500 Index to 335.

Wheat shipments were reported at 71,608 MT for the week that ended 11/02. That was down from 198k MT last week and from 182k MT during the same week last year. The Export Inspections report had 35k as HRS, and 28k MT as HRW with none for white and just 9k for SRW. The season’s total was reported at 7.194 MMT compared to 9.83 MMT last season.

Pre-report estimates for U.S. wheat stocks range from a 20 mbu cut to a 26 mbu increase. On average traders are looking for USDA to leave wheat carryout at 670 mbu in next Thursday’s reports. Global wheat stocks are expected to be 300k MT tighter on average at 257.9 MMT.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimated wheat production for Argentina at 15.4 MMT, an 800k MT cut from their prior estimate – citing damage from frost. Rosario estimates the wheat output at 14.3 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.75 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.02 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.94 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.45 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.77 7/8, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.28 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

