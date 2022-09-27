Wheat farmers thrive in Brazil's Cerrado, a new frontier for the crop

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian wheat farmers in the Cerrado biome, where crops like corn and soybeans prevail, can make a decisive contribution to the country's goal of boosting internal supplies and reducing import dependence.

According to a statement from the government's agricultural research agency Embrapa on Tuesday, prospects for wheat farmers in Brazil's Center West are fast improving as they now can profitably grow wheat varieties adapted to the local dry and hot climate.

Traditionally, Brazil plants wheat in the much wetter and colder southern region.

Embrapa sees potential to more than double Brazil's total wheat area through expansions in the Center West, its Cerrado branch estimated after a field day with about 130 local farmers. Julio Albrecht, an Embrapa researcher, noted average wheat yields in the region is six tonnes per hectare, already representing twice the national average.

However, one wheat variety developed by Embrapa called BRS 264 has already produced 9.6 tonnes per hectare on a commercial farm, and this can be improved.

"We believe it is possible to reach 12 or 13 tonnes per hectare on a 130-day production cycle while maintaining the quality needed to make flour and produce bread," Albrecht said.

The Cerrado is an extensive vegetation area representing about a fourth of Brazil's land surface.

William Matte, a local farmer who started sowing wheat five years ago, is bullish.

"The Center West region in a good position to increase Brazil's [overall] wheat supply," Matte said. "We will certainly stop importing wheat."

Brazil is expected to produce almost 11 million tonnes of wheat this season, a record driven by area expansion. The country needs more than 12 million tonnes per year, and has relied on Argentina for much of its imports.

This year, Brazil began testing a variety of drought resistant, genetically modified wheat in the Cerrado, which could help it boost internal supplies further.

