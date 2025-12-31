Stocks

Wheat Falls into Tuesday’s Close

December 31, 2025 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat market closed with losses across all three exchanges on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 2 to 3 cents lower at the close. KC HRW futures were down 5 to 6 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally lower on the day. The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday. 

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 at 44.6 MMT, a 0.4 MMT increase from their prior number. Overnight, Russian drones hit 2 vessels entering Ukrainian ports to be loaded with wheat, according to the Ukrainian Navy.

Argentina’s wheat crop is estimated at 27.8 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, a 0.7 MMT increase from the prior estimate. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.22, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.35, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.89, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

