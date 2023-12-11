Wheat Falls Out of the Weekend

Wheat followed last week’s runnup with losses of as much as 4% on Monday. KC HRW led the way lower with 4.4% losses. The March HRW contract saw a 33 ¼ cent range on the day, and ended just 2 cents off the low. Chicago SRW futures were down by 3% to 3.8% with 20 cent losses. The March contract was also just 2 ¼ cents off the low for the close. Spring wheat prices fell by 17 cents with 2.4% losses. The HRS to SRW premium is now back over $1/bu.

Wheat exports were shown at 281,697 MT for the week that ended 12/07, according to the USDA’s Export Inspections report. That was a 50% increase for the week, and was up 60k MT from the same week last year. The report had white wheat at 103k MT of the total and HRS as 96k MT of the total. The accumulated wheat export reached 8.6 MMT, compared to 11.1 MMT at the same point last year.

Wire sources suggest Russia has a temporary wheat export ban through May 31.

In Friday’s WASDE report, USDA increased wheat exports by 25 mbu to 725 mbu. Projected carryout was trimmed to 659 mbu. The global wheat carryout was 500k MT tighter to 258.2.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.09 1/2, down 22 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.19 1/4, down 21 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.32 1/4, down 28 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.11 3/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.