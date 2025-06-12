Wheat Falling Post-USDA Data

The wheat complex showing some weakness on Thursday, with Spring wheat immune so far at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 7 to 8 cents at midday. Kansas City HRW contracts are 3 to 4 cents lower on Thursday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are 3 to 4 cents higher so far.

USDA reported a total of 4,053 MT sold for 2024/25 in the week of 6/5, within the trade ideas of net reductions of 100,000 to net sales of 500,000 MT. New crop business was at 388,919 MT, coming shy of the 400,000 to 600,000 MT estimates, with just 184,000 MT carried over from unshipped 2024/25 business. Of that 2025/26 sales total, 97,200 MT was sold to Mexivo, with 70,000 MT to Indonesia and 60,200 MT to Japan.

This morning’s Crop Production report showed steady wheat data, at 1.921 billion bushels. Winter wheat data was unchanged, at 1.382 bbu, with HRW down 2 mbu to 782 mbu, SRW unchanged, and white winter up 1 mbu to 254 mbu. In the WASDE, old crop US wheat stocks were steady at 891 mbu, with new crop down 25 mbu to 898 mbu, on an increase to the export figure. The world numbers for old crop saw stocks down 1.23 MMT to 263.98 MMT, with 2025/26 stocks 2.97 MMT lower to 262.76 MMT.

Taiwan importers purchased 95,450 MT of US wheat in their tender overnight. EU and UK combined estimates for production are now 143.1 MMT according to Coceral, an increase of 5.9 MMT from their previous number. Strategie Grains estimates the EU crop at 130.7 MMT, up 0.9 MMT from their prior forecast.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.26 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.41 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.22 1/4, down 4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.36 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.20 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.31, up 3 3/4 cents,

