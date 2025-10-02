Wheat Falling Lower on Wednesday

The wheat complex is trading with continued weakness on Wednesday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 3 to 4 cents in the red so far on at midday. KC HRW futures are showing losses of 5 to 6 cents so far. MPLS spring wheat futures is slipping lower on Wednesday with contracts down 5 to 6 cents.

The next 7 days looks on the drier side for much of the country, with some exceptions in parts of southern NE and northern KS, which may slow some winter wheat planting.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Taiwan issued a tender for 80,550 MT of US wheat, with a deadline set for Thursday. Ukraine’s deputy economic minister estimates the country’s winter wheat acreage to rise 9% for 2025/26 to 5.2 million hectares (12.85 million acres)

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.04 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.23, down 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.91 3/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.13 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.57 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.78, down 5 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.