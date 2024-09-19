News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Falling After Weak Export Sales Data

September 19, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is posting losses across the board on Thursday.Chicago SRW futures are down 8 to 9 cents so far on the day. KC HRW is posting 10 to 12 cent lower trade. MPLS spring wheat is showing 8 to 9 cent losses.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed just 246,327 MT in all wheat sales during the week of September 12. That was below the trade’s expectations of 300,000 and 650,000 MT for 2024/25 wheat sales and the lowest since the first week of July. The largest buyer was Mexico of 59,600 MT, as the Philippines bought 57,600 MT. Sales for 2025/26 were in the expected range of 0 to 50,000 MT in that week at 11,500 MT.

Japan purchased a total of 123,012 MT of wheat from Australia, Canada, and the US on Thursday, with 66,397 MT US specific. 

The monthly International Grains Council pegged their latest wheat production estimated at 798 MMT, down 1 MMT from last month. Trade was up 2 MMT to 198 MMT, as the 2024/25 stocks number was up 1 MMT to 267 MMT. 

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.67, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.67 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.81 1/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.08, down 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.29 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.