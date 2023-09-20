Wheat Fading Week’s Weakness on Wednesday

Current wheat futures are working higher to counter the weaker trade earlier in the week. Gains this AM are 5 – 7 cents across the U.S. classes. Tuesday futures finished the trade session mixed as spring wheat was higher on the day. The front month HRS futures went home 1 ¼ to 2 ¼ cents higher. Chicago futures were 3 ½ to 7 ¼ cents weaker. KC futures went home down by 1 ¼ to 4 cents on the day.

Kazakhstan’s Ag Minister reported the grain harvest at 6.6 MMT as of 9/19. That is down from 14.2 MMT at the same point last year, reflecting both weaker yields and a slower harvest pace.

Chinese Custom’s data had 840k MT of wheat imports for August. That was up 58% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total 53% above 2022’s pace with 9.56 MMT through August. Wire sources have China as buyers for between 5-10 60k cargoes of French wheat for delivery Nov-Mar. Algeria is tendering for milling wheat for Nov-Dec shipment and may have purchased 2 or more cargos yesterday. That buying interest encouraged Egypt to get back in the market, with results of a GASC tender expected later today.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.84, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.10 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.96 3/8, down 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.31, down 4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.58 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.79 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

