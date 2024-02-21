News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Fading the Rally with Wednesday Weakness

February 21, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat futures market is softening up after the strong start to the week. Futures are down by 3 to 5 ½ cents in Chicago, by 6 ¼ to 7 ¾ cents in KC, and by 1 ¾ to 4 cents in Minneapolis. The HRW/SRW spread has tightened to just 2 cents in the March contract. 

The weekly Crop Progress report from TX showed winter wheat was 15% headed as of 2/18, compared to 11% on average. Conditions were 40% G/E for a Brugler500 score of 319. KS, OK, and a handful of other states will issue a Feb summary update for the week of 2/25. 

The weekly Export Inspections data had 380,774 MT of wheat exported for the week that ended 2/15. That was down 27k MT from the week prior, but was slightly higher vs the same week last year. Accumulated wheat shipments remain 17.5% behind last year’s pace with 12.09 MMT shipped. 

Japan issued a regular tender seeking 116k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.79 3/4, down 3 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.75 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.77 3/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.61, down 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.