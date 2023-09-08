Wheat Fading on Friday

Wheat futures are starting the Friday trade with losses. The wheat market ended the session near the lows. Chicago prices were 7 to 9 ½ cents lower. Preliminary OI showed modest net new selling, up 1,250 contracts. HRW prices ended the session with 9 ¼ to 12 ¾ cent losses. Spring wheat futures settled 7 ¾ to 8 ¾ cents in the red.

Trader estimates ahead of the weekly Export Sales report range from 250,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 600,000 MT for the week that ended 8/31.

WASDE report estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expected on average. Survey respondents expect WAOB to trim the global wheat carryout, though the full range is from +2.3 MMT to -5.6 MMT.

Stats Canada Grain Stocks are also due to be released this morning, with trade estimates at 4 MMT, which would be up from the marketing year end stocks of 3.663 MMT last year.

South Korea reportedly booked 88.26k MT of US wheat in its import tender.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.11 1/1, down 9 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.33 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.64 3/8, down 11 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.47 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

