Wheat Fading into Wednesday

December 27, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Wheat futures are giving back some of the double digit gains with 3-7 cent losses in early Wednesday futures action. Tuesday saw the wheat market rally double digits to start the short week, with improved export shipments and likely some end of year asset allocation moves by fund traders. Chicago prices were 17 ¾ to 20 cents higher at the close. KC wheat was 18 ½ to 19 cents higher across the front months. Spring wheat prices were 15 cents in the black at the close. 

The weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed 428k MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 12/21. That was up from 285k MT last week and was above the same week last year. HRW shipments were the largest contributor, with 142k MT, HRS added 129k MT to the total, and 38.5k MT were SRW. USDA also removed 23k MT of wheat shipments to Italy, for an updated yearly total of 9.33 MMT. 

 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.36 1/4, up 20 cents, currently down 7 1/2 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.46 1/4, up 18 3/4 cents, currently down 7 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.42 3/4, up 19 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.29 1/4, up 15 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

