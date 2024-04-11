News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Fades Wednesday Rally on Profit Taking Before USDA Reports

April 11, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The wheat complex is trading 2 to 4 cents lower ahead of this morning’s USDA report releases. Wheat finished Wednesday mostly higher across all three exchanges. KC HRW futures were the leaders, with gains of 12 to 17 1/4 cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat contracts saw slight gains on the day, up1 to 2 cents. CBoT futures posted fractional to 1 ½ cent gains in the front months. 

With the weekly Export Sales report out shortly, the trade range of estimates calls spans net cancellations of 100,000 MT to net sales of 250,000 MT for old crop. New crop bookings are seen totaling 100,000-300,000 MT.

Monthly WASDE data will get an update at 11 AM CDT, with the trade expecting an ending stocks increase after the larger than expected March 31 stocks totals. The average trade estimate is 690 mbu, which would be a 17 mbu hike from the March balance sheet update. The range is from 670 mbu to 723 mbu. For the world number, traders are estimating a 0.4 MMT increase to 259.2 MMT. 

Ukrainian wheat exports have reached 14.5 MMT since July 1.  In March, USDA expected full year (June 1 to May 31) shipments of 16 MMT. 

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.58 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 2 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 2 ¼ cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.94 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents, down 5 cents this morning

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.87 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.59, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.