Wheat Fades Starting the New Week

Wheat prices slid on Monday, but closed off their session lows by a dime. Chicago futures were 10 3/4 to 13 1/2 cents weaker at the settle. KC HRW went home down by 5 to 14 cents. MGE futures were 5 1/4 to 10 1/4 cents lower at the close.

NASS marked winter wheat harvest at 92% complete, matching the average. ID, MI, MT, OR, SD, and WA are the only states with more than 5% to go. Spring wheat harvest progressed 13% points to 24% complete as of 8/13. NASS has that trailing the 5-yr average pace by 4% points. The remaining spring wheat conditions scored a 321 on the Brugelr500 Index, a 3 point increase wk/wk.

Ukraine is registering ships willing to pass through the Black Sea under the protection of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The corridors are an attempt to resume shipment flows after the corridor initiative brokered between Russia, Turkey, U.N., and Ukraine lapsed in July. Russia has not guaranteed safe passage, and has publicly announced they will treat vessels in the Black Sea as potentially carrying military supplies. Separately, Russia fired warning shots at a Palau flagged dry freight vessel heading into Ukraine, before forcibly boarding said vessel for an inspection – no injuries or damage occurred and the vessel was later allowed to finish it’s route.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 183,289 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/10. That was down from 293k MT last week and from 390k during the same week last year. The season’s pace reached 3.217 MMT and trails last season by 683k MT or 17.5%.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.16, down 10 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.41 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.48 3/8, down 10 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.50 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.88 1/8, down 5 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.05 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,

