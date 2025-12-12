Stocks

Wheat Facing Friday AM Weakness

December 12, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Wheat price action is lower to start Friday. Futures saw mixed action on Thursday, with the hard red contracts the weakest. December futures expire on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents Thursday. Open interest was up 4,003 contracts. KC HRW futures saw penny losses in the front months. OI was up 3,610 contracts on Thursday MPLS spring wheat was slightly higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report from Thursday USDA showed 850,418 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 11/13. That was a 6-week high and 54.73% larger than the same week last year. Accumulated wheat sale commitments are now 18.12 MMT, up 22.4% from last year and the largest total for that week since 2013/14.

Census data was reported on Wednesday, with 3.23 MMT (118.68 mbu) of wheat shipped in September. That was the largest total for that month in 12 years and 19.97% larger than August.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of wheat in a private purchased overnight. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, up 4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, down 1 cent, currently unch

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 1 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

