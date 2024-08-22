News & Insights

Wheat Faces Pressure and New Lows on Thursday

August 22, 2024

Wheat futures felt weakness across the three exchanges on Thursday, as the US dollar index worked back higher and provided some weakness. Chicago SRW futures were down 6 ½ to 8 ½ cents across the board. KC HRW was 6 to 7 cents lower at the close. MPLS spring wheat led the way to the downside with losses of 6 to 13 cents. 

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 492,663 MT in the week of August 15, on the high end of the 250,000 MT and 500,000 MT estimated range and a 5-week high. The Philippines was the top buyer of 116,000 MT, with Mexican importers buying 110,500 MT.

Japan’s weekly ministry of ag tender showed purchases of 81,442 MT of US and Canadian wheat, with 53,562 MT US specific.

The Canadian railway strike was short-lived, as the government forced an end to the shutdown on Thursday afternoon. 

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.11, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/4, down 7 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.45, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 1/4, down 13 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.84, down 13 cents,

