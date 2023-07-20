Wheat Extends Strength into Thursday AM

The wheat market is trading higher so far this morning following the Wednesday rally. The were back to adding in Black Sea premium on Wednesday, as several KC and Chicago contracts tapped limit up during the session. Chicago was up 33 ½ to 57 cents at the close. Kansas City contracts rallied 31 ¾ to 41 ½ cents. MPLS Spring wheat was 19 ½ to 25 ¾ cents higher.

After exiting the Black Sea Trade deal earlier this week Russia launched attacks on a couple Ukrainian ports overnight, including Odessa and Chornomorsk. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that they will regard any vessels into Ukraine as potential weapons and munition traffic and will respond accordingly.

The trade estimates that Thursday morning’s USDA Export Sales report will show 200,000-500,000 of wheat export bookings in the week that ended on July 13.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.27 3/4, up 57 cents, currently up 9 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.45 1/2, up 55 cents, currently up 10 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $6.67 1/4, up 56 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $8.66 3/4, up 39 1/2 cents, currently up 9 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $8.20 1/4, up 38 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.97 1/4, up 19 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

