News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Extends Gains into Wednesday’s Close

October 10, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex posted Wednesday gains across the three markets at the close. Chicago SRW futures were up ½ to 4 ¼ cents on the day. KC HRW contracts saw 3 ½ to 5 cent gains on the session. MPLS spring wheat was up 1 to 3 ¼ cents.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show 250,000 to 550,000 MT of all wheat sales for the week that ended on October 3. 

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Friday, with the trade looking for all wheat ending stocks at 820 million bushels according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts. The range is between 788 to 846 mbu.

Algeria purchased between 510,000 and 570,000 MT of wheat in their recent tender on Wednesday, with most expected to originate from Russia.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.22 1/4, up 4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.08 3/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.48 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.68 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.