Wheat Extending Strength on Deteriorating Crop Conditions

The wheat market is continuing the push higher at midday. Chicago contracts are 7 to 10 cents higher so far. Kansas City is trading 8 to 9 ½ cents in the green. MPLS is bringing up the rear, but still with 5 to 7 ¼ cent gains.

After the close, NASS reported that the US winter wheat crop 17% headed, 4% above the normal pace. Condition ratings for the crop were at 50% gd/ex, a 5% drop on the week. That took the Brugler500 index down 10 points to 336. Ratings averaged in the major HRW states were down 9 points to 336, with SRW states averaging a 3 point increase to 383 on the Brugler500 Index. KS specifically tool a hit, down 18 points, with OK 16 points lower and TX down 7. A major increase was seen in SD, up 11 points, with IL 9 points higher.

The spring wheat crop was 15% planted, 5% faster than average and also well above last year’s pace. Planting pace in MN was 18% complete by Sunday, 15% faster than normal, with ND reported at 7% vs. the 5% average. The only of the major 6 states to lag was MT, 3% back of the 5-year average. USDA also reported the crop 2% emerged, 1% below normal.

Taiwan is tendering for 106,675 MT of US wheat, with the offers due on Thursday. Algeria is seeking 50,000 MT of durum wheat.

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.79 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.97 1/2, up 10 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.06 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.12, up 9 1/2 cents,

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.70, up 7 1/4 cents,

