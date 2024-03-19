Wheat Extending Recovery through Tuesday

Wheat is currently 5 to 10 cents in the black across the three US markets. CBT Futures are at or near their session highs with 7 ¾ to 9 cent gains. Dec SRW is back above the $6 mark. KC wheat is currently 9 ¼ to 10 ½ cents higher with Dec also above the $6 mark. Spring wheat futures are 5 to 7 ¼ cents higher so far.

Weekly wheat export shipments were 302k MT for the week that ended 3/14. That was down from 467k MT the week prior and was 73k MT below the same week last year. The week’s shipment by class was 83k MT of HRW and 74k MT of HRS. USDA also added 63k MT to past reports which had the season’s total shipment at 13.74 MMT. That remains 15.6% behind last year’s export pace.

Some state crop ratings were released on Monday afternoon, showing improvement for much of HRW country. Kansas ratings were up 2% to 55% gd/ex or +3 points at 347 on the Brugler500 index. Texas ratings improved 16 points to 329 on the Brugler500, or a 2% better gd/ex score at 48%. Oklahoma was a slight 6 point decrease to 360, for a 4% reduction to the gd/ex categories at 61%.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported grain shipments totaled 32.4 MMT, including 12.9 MMT of wheat, for the season-to-date. That is 9.4% below last year, though wheat exports remain 5% above last year’s pace.

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.50 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.65 1/2, up 8 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.83, up 9 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.75 1/2, up 8 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.57 3/4, up 7 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

