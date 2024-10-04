Wheat Extending Pullback into Friday Morning

Futures are kicking off the Friday session with losses across the three markets. Wheat posted Thursday losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were down 5 to 11 ¾ cents across the board. KC HRW contracts were 4 to 7 3/4 cents lower on the day, with a few deferred contracts slightly higher. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 ¼ to 2 ¾ cents at the close.

Weekly Export Sales indicated a total of 443,697 MT of wheat sold for 2024/25 export shipments, above the 400,000 MT high end of estimates during the week that ended on September 26. That was a 3-week high and 62.44% above the same week last year. Japan was the largest buyer of 170,200 MT, with Thailand buying 63,000 MT. The total export commitments for wheat and products are now 23% above the previous year and a 3-year high at 11.713 MMT. That is 52% of the full year USDA projection, which is above last year’s pace, with the 5-year average sales pace at 56%.

Japan purchased a total of 137,048 MT of wheat from the usual Australia, Canada, and US origins overnight, with 85,703 MT US specific. Saudi Arabia is tendering for 295,000 MT of wheat for December and January delivery.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.03 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.26 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 9 3/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.11 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 9 1/2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.28, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.46 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.67 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.