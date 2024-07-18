News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Extending Pop on Thursday Morning

July 18, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat prices are higher as we trade through the Thursday morning session. All three wheat exchanges were higher on Wednesday. Chicago futures were up 4 to 8 ½ cents per bushel. Kansas City contracts were 6 to 10 ¾ cents higher at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were leading the bull charge, if we can call it that, up 6 3/4 to 16 cents. 

Trade ideas for US weekly wheat export sales are running 225,000 to 600,000 MT for the week ending July 11. USDA will release those numbers this morning. 

After Egypt’s big purchase of 770,000 MT on Tuesday, Algeria bought at least 600,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Wednesday. South Korean importers also purchased 40,000 MT of US wheat on Wednesday. Front month CBT SRW futures were the cheapest since March on Tuesday, attracting the buying interest.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.39 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.63 1/2, up 8 cents, currently up 1 ¼ cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.61, up 10 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents, currently up 3 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.91 3/4, up 16 cents, currently up 7 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.11 1/2, up 14 1/4 cents, currently up 7 ½ cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.