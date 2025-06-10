Wheat Extending Losses on Tuesday

Wheat is trading with losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 9 cents across the front months on Tuesday. Kansas City HRW contracts are 9 to 10 cents in the red at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are showing 9 to 11 cent losses.

The US winter wheat crop was tallied at 88% headed by Sunday, with the average at 86%. Harvest is lagging with just 4% complete, behind 7% via the 5-year average. Each of the 18 reported states were behind normal. Ratings were up 2% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was up 5 points to 341. The largest shift was noted in NE (+77 points), as gd/ex ratings jumped 20% to 43% and poor/very poor down 35% to 13%. Other notable improvement was TX (+20), with CO (+19), and OK (+9). Ratings in MT were down 38 points, with OR falling and WA down 12.

Crop Progress data had the spring wheat crop at 82% emerged, and 1% ahead of normal. Conditions improved by another 3% to 53% gd/ex as the Brugler500 was up 7 points to 347. Much of that came in ND (+18), with SD (+10), MN (+6), and ID (+2) all improving. Deterioration was noted in MT and WA, losing 5 points.

EU soft wheat export have totaled 19.49 MMT according to the EU Commission data from July 1 to June 8, which lags the 29.23 MMT from the same period last year.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.33 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48, down 9 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.28, down 9 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.40 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.12 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.23, down 9 1/2 cents,

