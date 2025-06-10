Wheat Extending Losses on Tuesday

Wheat is trading with losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 9 cents across the front months on Tuesday. Kansas City HRW contracts are 9 to 10 cents in the red at midday. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are showing 9 to 11 cent losses.
The US winter wheat crop was tallied at 88% headed by Sunday, with the average at 86%. Harvest is lagging with just 4% complete, behind 7% via the 5-year average. Each of the 18 reported states were behind normal. Ratings were up 2% to 54% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was up 5 points to 341. The largest shift was noted in NE (+77 points), as gd/ex ratings jumped 20% to 43% and poor/very poor down 35% to 13%. Other notable improvement was TX (+20), with CO (+19), and OK (+9). Ratings in MT were down 38 points, with OR falling and WA down 12.
Crop Progress data had the spring wheat crop at 82% emerged, and 1% ahead of normal. Conditions improved by another 3% to 53% gd/ex as the Brugler500 was up 7 points to 347. Much of that came in ND (+18), with SD (+10), MN (+6), and ID (+2) all improving. Deterioration was noted in MT and WA, losing 5 points.
EU soft wheat export have totaled 19.49 MMT according to the EU Commission data from July 1 to June 8, which lags the 29.23 MMT from the same period last year.
Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.33 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48, down 9 cents,
Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.28, down 9 1/2 cents,
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.40 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.12 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.23, down 9 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Wheat Market Bulls Bounce Back: More Upside Is Likely
- 2 Key Reasons to Buy SRW Wheat Futures Now
- Soybean Oil Prices Just Hit a 5-Week Low. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Sell.
- Market Bottom Alert: Corn Prices Are Rebounding and More Upside Is Likely
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.