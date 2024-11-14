News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Extending Losses Towards August Lows

November 14, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The wheat complex has several contracts nearing their respective lows from back in August at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 7 to 10 cents across most contracts. KC HRW contracts are posting 6 to 7 cent losses in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat is steady to 5 cents in the red at midday. 

The USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Friday morning, analysts expecting to see 250,000 to 550,000 MT for the 2024/25 MT. Sales for the 2025/26 MT are seen at 0 to 50,000 MT. 

Japan purchased a total of 114,403 MT of wheat from the three usual suspects, Australia, Canada, and the US, with 58,046 US specific.

Strategie Grains estimated the EU wheat crop will see a 5% increase in acreage for the coming growing season, though they cited a tough start to planting will leave expected production near the previous year’s total at 114.4 MMT. SovEcon released estimates for last years Russian wheat crop at 51.4 MMT, a slight 0.1 MMT drop from the previous number. For . 2025 crop, they increased expected output by 1.5 MMT to 81.6 MMT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.48 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.34 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.48, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.69 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.88 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.